AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,936 shares of company stock worth $13,899,428. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 686,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,980. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

