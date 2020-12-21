Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.41. 1,796,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 818,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

AMPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,911,568 shares of company stock worth $10,680,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

