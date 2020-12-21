Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) (LON:AMYT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

LON:AMYT opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) alerts:

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.