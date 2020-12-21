ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.90.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

