Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amyris by 618.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amyris by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amyris by 49.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 495.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

