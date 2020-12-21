Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce sales of $553.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $549.38 million. Amedisys posted sales of $500.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $289.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.09. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $291.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

