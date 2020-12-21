Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.59 Million

Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $246.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.49 million. ExlService reported sales of $256.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $956.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.97 million to $958.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

In other news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $715,533.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,482,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,184. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.