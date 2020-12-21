Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $359.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.80 million and the lowest is $353.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $460.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after buying an additional 4,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 25,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

