Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $967.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post $967.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.70 million and the lowest is $936.20 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $938.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.39.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,484 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.50. 13,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,586. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.12.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.