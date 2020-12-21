Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.41). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,571.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

