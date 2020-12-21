Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.30 Million

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $600.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.01 million and the highest is $600.70 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $499.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.18.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $149.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $158.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

