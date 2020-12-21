Analysts Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.79 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.66.

ON stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.30, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,751 shares of company stock valued at $25,935,283. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.