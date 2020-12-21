Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) recently:

12/15/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $15.00.

12/15/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00.

12/14/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

10/30/2020 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.02. 20,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,801. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

