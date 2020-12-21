Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) PT at $3.37

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.74 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.