Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) PT at $3.37

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.37.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.74 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
