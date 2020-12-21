Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target at $2.88

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

BIREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BIREF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,963. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

