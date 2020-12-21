Analysts Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Target Price at $20.47

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COG. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COG opened at $16.97 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

