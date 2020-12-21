Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $101.79

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.