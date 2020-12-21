Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $43.82

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after buying an additional 2,110,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after buying an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

