Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Target Price at $44.17

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MAX opened at $40.52 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

