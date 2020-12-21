Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT at $33.60

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. III Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 209.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

