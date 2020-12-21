Analysts Set Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Price Target at $14.63

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

WDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 108,934 shares during the last quarter.

WDR stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

