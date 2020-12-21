Analyzing Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Donegal Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donegal Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Donegal Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 6.71% 10.77% 2.50% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.51 $47.15 million $1.01 14.16 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

