Analyzing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1st Source and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Source currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given 1st Source’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Source and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $384.01 million 2.57 $91.96 million $3.57 10.81 Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 3.04 $12.49 million N/A N/A

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 21.68% 9.40% 1.19% Oak Valley Bancorp 24.19% 10.27% 0.96%

Risk & Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 1st Source pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

1st Source beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, auto and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of July 22, 2020, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

