Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ANIK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $44.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $636.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

