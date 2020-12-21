Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

