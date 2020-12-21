Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.75

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 12206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

ATBPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

