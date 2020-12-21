Antony C. Ball Acquires 545,085 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 545,085 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.