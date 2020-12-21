Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.95

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

