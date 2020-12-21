Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.