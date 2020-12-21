Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

