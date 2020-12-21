Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $124.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

