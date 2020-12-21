AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,038 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,290,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,992 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $566,496.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

