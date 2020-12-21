AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

