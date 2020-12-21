AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $444,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

