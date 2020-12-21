AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

