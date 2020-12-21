AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 245,624 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 83.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

