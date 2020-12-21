AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 39,878 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,901 shares of company stock worth $839,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

