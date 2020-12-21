AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 142.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHIL. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $148.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

