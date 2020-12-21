Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

ANET stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.37. 9,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.91. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $293.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $753,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,939,811. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,841,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

