Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

