Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.97 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001688 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,160,058 coins and its circulating supply is 125,939,161 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

