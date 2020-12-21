Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $81,531.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Arqma has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $42,259.49 and $81,531.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.09 or 0.02661337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00460028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.01381032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00639164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00296513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00075481 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,666,880 coins and its circulating supply is 7,622,336 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

