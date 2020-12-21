Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $27.42 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

