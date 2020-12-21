Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 11,685 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $18,756,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $177,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $88,110 and have sold 638,932 shares valued at $19,882,264. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $22.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $556.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

