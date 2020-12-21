Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $353,000 Stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,579 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $866,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.