Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $361,000 Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,021 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

NYSE:TDW opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

