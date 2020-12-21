Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $363,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,872,000 after purchasing an additional 421,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

