Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $415,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $42.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

