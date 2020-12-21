Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Longview Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LGVW stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83.

About Longview Acquisition

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.