Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Trine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trine Acquisition by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TRNE opened at $24.77 on Monday. Trine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42.

Trine Acquisition Company Profile

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

